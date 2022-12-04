AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Last Date To Exercise Web-Option Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be released on December 6

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the web counselling process for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 MPC stream today, December 4. The candidates who want to make changes in the EAPCET application form can do so till today.

APSCHE will release the EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result on December 6, the candidates need to report at the allotted college by December 9.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: How To Apply At Sche.ap.gov.in

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in

Click on EAPCET admission link

Enter hall ticket number, date of birth

Fill the application form with basic details

Pay the counselling fee

Click on submit

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The documents required at the time of web counselling 2022 registration are- original certificates and two sets of xerox copies, rank card, hall ticket, memorandum of marks (inter MPC or its equivalent), proof of date of birth, transfer certificate, study certificate from Class 5 to intermediate, EWS certificate (if any), residence certificate, Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father or mother for a period of 10 years, integrated community certificate (in case of Backward Caste, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe).

For details on EAPCET counselling 2022, please visit the official website- sche.aptonline.in.