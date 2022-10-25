AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow

AP EAPCET 2022 final phase allotment result on October 26

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the AP EAPCET round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 26. Candidates registered for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) round 2 counselling can check the allotment result on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The candidates shortlisted in AP EAPCET 2022 round 2, or final phase of seat allotment can report at the allotted colleges between October 26 and October 31, 2022. APSCHE has conducted the round 2 counselling registration between October 19 and 21. While the web options entry was allowed from October 19 to October 22.

AP EAPCET 2022 Final Phase Allotment: How to check

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Click on AP EAPCET 2022 final phase allotment result link Enter the login details and click on submit. The EAPCET 2nd round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen Download the allotment letter and take a few prints for further reference.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 to offer admission to candidates in BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2022-23.