AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Today

AP EAPCET 2022 final phase seat allotment today

The final phase seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling will be announced today, October 27. The cets.apsche.ap.gov.in will host the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling final round result. To access the AP EAPCET 2022 final phase result, candidates will be required to use the EAPCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth as login credentials. Candidates allotted seats in the final phase of AP EAPCET 2022 counselling will have to report to the allotted colleges within the stipulated date.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) which administers AP EAPCET for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses -- MPC stream, had allowed the candidates to register for round 2 counselling between October 19 and 21, while the web options entry was allowed from October 19 to October 22.

AP EAMCET 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment

Go to the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling website --.eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/ Click on the designated AP EAMCET 2022 allotment result link Login using the EAPCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth Check and download the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment letter

Earlier the AP EAMCET final phase seat allotment result was scheduled to be announced on October 26, while reporting to the colleges was to be done between October 26 and October 31, 2022. Since seat allotment result has been delayed by a day, the reporting dates might as well be revised.