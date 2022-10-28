AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

AP EAPCET 2022 final seat allotment result declared

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result has been declared. Eligible candidates can check the AP EAPCET round 2, or final phase allotment result on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates need to enter AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth in order to check their seat allotment result.

Aspirants should download their AP EAPCET allotment letter from the website as they have to produce the hard copy of the allotment letter along with original documents and photocopy of documents at the time of verification. Candidates selected in the final phase seat allotment result of AP EAPCET 2022 counselling can report at the allotted colleges till October 31, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has also issued the college-wise allotment list for admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2022-23.

How To Check AP EAMCET 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment

Visit the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling website --.eapcet-sche.aptonline.in Click on the link that reads, 'Download final phase allotment letter..' Login using the AP EAPCET hall ticket number and dates of birth Submit and the final phase allotment result will be displayed on the screen Download the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment letter and print a copy for further processing.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result