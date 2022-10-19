AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration Starts Today; Application Steps

AP EAMCET 2022 counselling final phase registration starts today

The final phase Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses will start today, October 19. The Department of Technical Education which administers the AP EAPCET counselling will start receiving the online payment of the processing fee and registration and candidates can do the online certificate verification by October 21.

Latest: AP EAMCET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Recommended: Prepare for AP EAMCET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now

Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, AP EAMCET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The verification of uploaded certificates at notified help-line centers will be done between October 19 and October 21, while the web-options can be exercised by October 22. The department will allow the candidates to change their options on October 23. The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be announced on October 26 and self-reporting to the allotted colleges will have to be done between October 26 and October 31.

AP EAPCET Final Phase Registration Steps

Registration and Payment of Processing fee: All the candidates who have not paid processing fee in first phase web counseling can pay from today at sche.ap.gov.in. The following is the procedure to pay the processing fee.