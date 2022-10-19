AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Registration Starts Today; Application Steps
The final phase Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses will start today, October 19. The Department of Technical Education which administers the AP EAPCET counselling will start receiving the online payment of the processing fee and registration and candidates can do the online certificate verification by October 21.
The verification of uploaded certificates at notified help-line centers will be done between October 19 and October 21, while the web-options can be exercised by October 22. The department will allow the candidates to change their options on October 23. The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be announced on October 26 and self-reporting to the allotted colleges will have to be done between October 26 and October 31.
AP EAPCET Final Phase Registration Steps
Registration and Payment of Processing fee: All the candidates who have not paid processing fee in first phase web counseling can pay from today at sche.ap.gov.in. The following is the procedure to pay the processing fee.
- Go to the website -- sche.ap.gov.in and click on EAPCET 2022 admission
- Then click on Registration form link
- Candidate can enter into Registration form by using “EAPCET Hall Ticket No” and “Date of Birth”
- Registration form with all the basic information is displayed, verify all the details
- a) If no mistakes are found, accept the declaration and candidate will be directed to processing fee payment gateway
b) If any mistake is found in the information provided, the candidate can use the provision to make changes by selecting the option “Yes” from the drop down box provided before the declaration and click on submit button, which will direct the candidate to make any corrections to rectify the mistakes using suitable data with relevant document proofs to be uploaded through online. Then accept the declaration and candidate will be directed to processing fee payment gateway
- The processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1,200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST)
- All the candidates from rank 1 to last rank can pay the processing fee from today, October 19 to 21
- Once the payment is success, click on print button and take a print out