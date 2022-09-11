AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Dates Of Option Entry Out; Complete Schedule Here

  • Home
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: The Department of Technical Education will start the option entry from September 13 to September 17. The department will also allow the candidates to change their options.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 11, 2022 4:02 pm IST

AP EAPCET 2022 option entry dates here
New Delhi:

The dates for option entry for admission to undergraduate courses against Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022, previously AP EAMCET, are out. The Department of Technical Education will start the option entry from September 13 to September 17. The department will also allow the candidates to change their options. The date for change of options is September 18. The AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be announced on September 22.

“The Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAMCET-2022 who have participated in Web counselling process (1st Phase) comprising payment of processing fee and certificate verification conducted from 22-08-2022 to 05-09-2022 towards admission into BE, BTech and Pharmacy Courses,” an official statement said.

The AP EAMCET counselling will be held in several rounds. Candidates who enter their options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

AP EAPCET Option Entry Schedule

Events

Date

AP EAPCET Option Entry

September 13-17

Date of changing of options

September 18

Date of release of seat allotments

September 22

Self -joining and reporting at college

September 23-27

Start of Classwork

September 26

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Steps To Enter Options

  • Go to the official website of AP EAMCET counselling -- apeamcet.nic.in
  • Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ and register to generate login credentials
  • Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidates Login’
  • Key in your credentials, sign in and choose your options
  • Take a printout of the selected options for future reference
