DTE Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP EAPCET counselling 2022 seat allotment result today, December 6.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 9:40 pm IST

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Allotment Result For Pharmacy Stream Out; Direct Link
AP EAPCET 2022 allotment result for MPC stream declared

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Department of Technical Education (DTE) Andhra Pradesh has declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling 2022 seat allotment result today, December 6. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result for Pharmacy courses is available on the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. Aspirants can check and download the EAPCET 2022 seat allotment letter by entering EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the candidates who have applied for admission to BPharmacy/Pharm-D courses in the MPC stream. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the AP EAPCET 2022 web counselling need to report online and at the designated college between December 7 and December 9, 2022.

How To Check AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

  1. Visit the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result link
  3. Enter the required credentials and submit it
  4. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the pdf and take a print out for future reference.

Direct Link: AP EAPCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result For MPC Stream

