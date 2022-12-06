AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Allotment Result For MPC Stream Today; Reporting From December 7

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Allotment Result

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 web counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, December 6. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result after 6 pm on its official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. The allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the university.

APSCHE is conducting the AP EAPCET counselling for admission into the available seats in Andhra Pradesh's university and private pharmacy colleges for pursuing the B Pharmacy or Pharm D programmes under the Convenor quota.

To download the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website and then from the homepage click on the result link available. After clicking on the link, candidates will need to enter the required login credentials and click on submit. The seat allotment result will then get displayed on the screen. Candidates should also download the AP EAPCET allotment list for further admission processing.

Once the candidate has checked and verified their result, the self-reporting and reporting at college will start from December 7. Those candidates whose names are on the list need to complete the reporting within the stated date and time. The reporting process at the allotted colleges will end on December 9, 2022.