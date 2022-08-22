AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: 1st Phase Registration Begins Today; Documents Required, Key Points
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: The AP EAPCET 202 counselling will be held in phases. The registration for phase 1 AP EAPCET counselling begins today, August 22, 2022.
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling will begin today for the Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The AP EAPCET 202 counselling will be held in phases. The registration for phase 1 AP EAPCET counselling begins today, August 22, 2022. The AP EAMCET counselling 2022 phase 1 registration and fee payment will continue till August 30.
The candidates will also have to upload certain documents while registering for the first phase of AP EAPCET counselling 2022. The administering body has set up help centres for verification of uploaded documents. While the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres will be done between August 23 and August 31, exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates will be held from August 28 and September 2. Change of options and allotment of seats in the phase of AP EAPCET counselling will be conducted on September 3 and September 6 respectively. The classwork, as per the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling date in phase 1 will be held from September 12, while the self-reporting and reporting at college will be held between September 6 and September 12.
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Round 1: Documents Required
The candidates will be required to keep the following certificates ready in original with two sets of photocopies before proceeding for Online Web Counselling.
- AP EAPCET 2022 rank card
- AP EAPCET 2022 hall ticket
- Class 12th mark sheet
- Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Study Certificate from Class 6 to Intermediate
- EWS certificate valid for the year 2022-23 from MeeSeva for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category
- Residence certificate for preceding seven years of the qualifying examination i.e. inter or its equivalent in respect of Private candidates
- Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of non-local candidates
- Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC, ST, or SC issued by the competent authority
- Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2019 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) those who claim tuition fee reimbursement)
- Local status certificate (if applicable) ie a candidate who migrates to any part of the state of Andhra Pradesh from the state of Telangana from 02-June-2014 to on/before June 21, 2021 shall be regarded as the local candidate in the state of Andhra Pradesh