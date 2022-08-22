AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: 1st Phase Registration Begins Today; Documents Required, Key Points

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling application begins today

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling will begin today for the Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The AP EAPCET 202 counselling will be held in phases. The registration for phase 1 AP EAPCET counselling begins today, August 22, 2022. The AP EAMCET counselling 2022 phase 1 registration and fee payment will continue till August 30.

The candidates will also have to upload certain documents while registering for the first phase of AP EAPCET counselling 2022. The administering body has set up help centres for verification of uploaded documents. While the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centres will be done between August 23 and August 31, exercising the web options by the registered and eligible candidates will be held from August 28 and September 2. Change of options and allotment of seats in the phase of AP EAPCET counselling will be conducted on September 3 and September 6 respectively. The classwork, as per the AP EAPCET 2022 counselling date in phase 1 will be held from September 12, while the self-reporting and reporting at college will be held between September 6 and September 12.

AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Round 1: Documents Required

The candidates will be required to keep the following certificates ready in original with two sets of photocopies before proceeding for Online Web Counselling.