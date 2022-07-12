AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Out; How To Download

AP EAPCET 2022: The candidates can download the answer key on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Updated: Jul 12, 2022 5:30 pm IST
AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Out; How To Download
Download AP EAPCET 2022 answer key at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP EAPCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) today, July 12 released the answer key for the AP EAPCET 2022. The candidates can download the answer key on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. To download and access the AP EAPCET answer key, candidates will not require any login credentials.

According to APSCHE, "Preliminary Keys along with with candidates response sheets for Engineering stream will be uploaded on July 12, 5 PM and for Agriculture stream on July 13 till 9 am." The candidates who wish to raise objections on answer key can do so on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. "Engineering stream objections will be received upto 5 PM on July 14 and Agriculture stream objections upto July 15, 9 am," APSCHE statement mentioned.

AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
  2. Click on the ‘ Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)’ link
  3. Select the answer key for the subject appeared
  4. The AP EAMCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the PDF and match it with the responses to calculate probable scores.

AP EAPCET is conducted for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses and was held as an online computer based test (CBT). AP EAPCET 2022 was held on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) administers the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

