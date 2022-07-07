AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Date, Time Announced; Know When

AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key Release Date And Time Announced

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has announced the date and time for releasing Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 answer key. The AP EAPCET answer key 2022 for the Engineering stream will be issued on July 12 (by 5 pm), while for the Agriculture stream, the answer key will be published by July 13 (9 am). Once released, the AP EAPCET answer key 2022 can be downloaded from the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates have to use their application number and date of birth to download the AP EAPCET 2022 answer key online.

A statement on the official website reads: "Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM.”

The AP EAPCET administering body will also allow the candidates to raise objections against the answer keys.

“Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022,” the statement added.

The AP EAMCET 2022 (now known as EAPCET) was conducted from July 4 to July 12, 2022, in various shifts.The AP EAPCET Engineering exam 2022 dates were July 4 to July 8, 2022. Whereas, the Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exam was conducted on July 11 and July 12, 2022.

AP EAPCET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Students downloading the AP EAPCET answer key 2022 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the 'AP EAPCET answer key 2022' link

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit details and the AP EAPCET 2022 answer key will display.

Match the answer key and your responses for self-evaluation.

Download it for future reference.

AP EAPCET 2022 was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. AP EAPCET entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical programmes offered by various universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.