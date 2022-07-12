AP EAPCET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate’s Response Sheet Today; Details Here

AP EAPCET 2022 answer key today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will issue the AP EAPCET 2022 answer key today, July 12. The AP EAPCET 2022 answer key preliminary will be issued along with the candidates’ response sheets at 5 pm. To download and access the AP EAPCET answer key, applicants who took the exams will not require any login credentials.

The provisional EAPCET key 2022 can scheduled to be released today can also be challenged by the candidates in case there is any discrepancy in it. The AP EAPCET 2022 final answer key will be released after due consideration of all the objections raised against the provisional answer key.

AP EAPCET official website said: "Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022."

How To Download AP EAMCET Answer Key

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Click on the ‘ Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)’ link

Select the answer key for the subject appeared

The AP EAMCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and match it with the responses to calculate probable scores

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to first year undergraduate professional courses and was held as an online computer based test (CBT). AP EAMCET 2022 was held on July 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11 and 12.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) administers the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).