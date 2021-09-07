  • Home
AP EAPCET 2021 Result Tomorrow; Around 1.6 Lakh Students Await

AP EAMCET Result 2021: As many as 1,66,460 students have taken the test of AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 7, 2021 4:44 pm IST

Around 1.6 lakh students await AP EAPCET result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The AP EAPCET result will be declared tomorrow, September 8, at 10:30 am. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), which administers the AP EAMCET 2021 will release the results of the entrance test tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET. As many as 1,66,460 students have taken the test of AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25. The administering body has already released the AP EAPCET answer keys of all the sections of the entrance test. AP EAMCET result 2021 direct link from Careers360

To avoid the possibility that students will compare the difficulty level of question papers, the exam administering body will use the normalization formula to arrive at the scores. Unlike previous years, the rule of providing 25 per cent weightage to intermediate scores has been removed this year, thus, the AP EAMCET marks vs rank 2021 will also differ this year. Ranks obtained in AP EAPCET 2021 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2021-2022 only.

How To Check AP EAPCET Result

  1. Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
  2. Click on the designated result link
  3. Insert login credentials
  4. Submit and access AP EAMCET 2021 result

Although the AP EAMCET result will be released tomorrow, the AP EAPCET score cards, or the AP EAPCET rank cards will be released later. AP EAPCET counselling has been scheduled to begin from September 18. Last year, AP EAMCET results were declared on October 10 and the rank cards were released on October 14.

