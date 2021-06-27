Image credit: sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET AP EAPCET 2021, or EAMCET 2021 registration begins at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

AP EAPCET 2021: Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance (AP EAPCET) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET has started. The application form, without late fee, will be available up to July 25, and with late fee, it will be available up to August 18. The exam, for Engineering candidates, will be held from August 19 to August 25. Result and counseling dates will be announced later. For AP EAMCET 2021 application form and other details, students can visit the website – sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

The registration fee is Rs 600, for students who want to appear for either the Engineering or the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam. For Backward Classes (BC), the fee is Rs 550 and for SC, ST students, it is Rs 500.

For students who want to take both exams, the registration fee is Rs 1,200. For BC category students, it is Rs 1,100 and for SC, ST students, the fee is Rs 1,000.

AP EAPCET 2021 Application Form: Direct Link

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada will conduct the exam on behalf of APSCHE.

Through AP EAPCET, students are shortlisted for admission to BE, BTech, BSc, BVSc and AH, BFSc, BPharmacy and PharmD courses.

AP EAPCET 2021 Syllabus For Engineering

AP EAPCET 2021 Syllabus For Pharmacy, Agriculture

Students who have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate examination (10+2) in the Science stream can apply for the exam. They should check the specific eligibility criteria for the programme they are interested in before applying.

Instructions For Students