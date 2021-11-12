AP EAPCET 2021 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed Again; New Date Here

AP EAPCET counselling phase 1 seat allotment result postponed

The first phase of seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) has been deferred again. Earlier scheduled to release on November 10, was first postponed till November 12 and now the AP EAPCET round 1 seat allotment result has been scheduled to be released on November 22. The AP EAMCET official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET, will host the AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result as soon as the AP EAMCET counselling round 1 result is announced.

AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and the college-wise phase 1 seat allotment result will depend on the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study. Students shortlisted in AP EAMCET seat allotment round 1 will be required to report at the institute and take admission within the stipulated date.

How To Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result

Go to the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET On the homepage, click on the link designated to check AP EAPCET seat allotment Login with the credentials Submit and access the AP EAPCET seat allotment result

After the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2021 New Dates

AP EAPCET Option Entry November 15-17 Change Of Options November 18 Allotment Of AP EAPCET Seats November 22



