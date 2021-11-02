AP EAPCET 2021 Option Entry Starts; Steps Here

AP EAMCET option entry begins

The web options for AP EAMCET 2021 have started from today, November 2. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), previously AP EAMCET, web option entry will continue till November 5. Candidates will have to login at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET to complete the AP EAMCET option entry 2021.

Candidates will be able to register for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 using their EAPCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. Students can exercise any number of options.

AP EAMCET Counselling Schedule

AP EAPCET 2021 Option Entry Steps

Visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Click on the “EAPCET Option Entry” link. Enter AP EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth. Fill preferred choices of course and colleges. Lock the choices. Click on the “Submit” button.

AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment will be announced on November 10. AP EAMCET seat allotment will be made as per the merit rank and category of the candidates. Students shortlisted through the AP EAMCET seat allotment will have to report through the self-reporting system.