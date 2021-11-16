  • Home
AP EAPCET 2021: Latest Update On Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Date, College-Wise List

The AP EAMCET official website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET will host the AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 10:42 am IST

Latest update on AP EAPCET seat allotment result
New Delhi:

The first phase of seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) will likely be declared today, November 16. The AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result date has been postponed thrice - the first was scheduled to be released on November 10, then postponed to November 12 and then to November 15.

The AP EAMCET official website -- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET will host the AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result. The AP EAPCET allotment of seat result will likely be released as a college-wise list for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy colleges.

“All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 16-11-2021,” a statement on the AP EAPCET official website read.

AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and the college-wise phase 1 seat allotment result will depend on the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Steps To Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result

  1. Go to the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

  2. On the homepage, click on the link designated to check AP EAPCET seat allotment

  3. Login with the credentials

  4. Submit and access the AP EAPCET seat allotment result

After the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report for admission – first online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

