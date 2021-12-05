AP EAPCET 2021 Final Phase Web Options Entry Ends Today; Details Here

AP EAPCET web option entry will end today

The AP EAPCET 2021 final web options entry will end today. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) which conducts the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) will close the AP EAMCET 2021 final web option entry today. AP EAPCET registered students yet to fill and lock choices will be able to enter the web options today. The AP EAMCET 2021 web option entry link is available at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

The AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment result for the final phase will be announced on December 9. Only those candidates who complete the AP EAMCET 2021 option entry will be considered for the AP EAMCET seat allotment process.

AP EAMCET Web Option Entry 2021: Application Process

Go to the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Click on the designated “Final Phase Web options” link

On the next window, login using the AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Fill in the preferred choices

Submit

Candidates are advised to check the details in the “Print Final Phase Verified Application” link before proceeding for the option entry. If any changes are required, students can go to the help centres to make the changes; then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking the "Final Phase Web options" link.