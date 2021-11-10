AP EAPCET 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed

AP EAPCET 2021 first seat allotment result will be out on November 12

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET first round seat allotment result 2021 has been postponed to November 12. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the AP EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling result on the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates will be required to login to the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling portal to check the seat allotment result. APSCHE has allotted seats on the basis of the choices of course and colleges filled by the students.

How To Check AP EAPCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Allotment of Seats Phase-1 : 12-11-2021’ (link will be live once the result is out)

A login page will appear on the screen

Login with the asked credentials

Submit and access the seat allotment AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment result

Students who are allotted seats through the first round of counselling will be required to download the seat allotment letter and report through the self-reporting system on the website. Candidates will have to report to the allotted college as well within the stipulated time.

AP EAMCET 2021 qualified candidates will get admission in various Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the colleges of Andhra Pradesh including:

