  • AP EAPCET 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed

AP EAPCET 2021 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Postponed

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET first round seat allotment result 2021 has been postponed to November 12.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 9:38 pm IST

AP EAPCET 2021 first seat allotment result will be out on November 12
New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET first round seat allotment result 2021 has been postponed to November 12. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the AP EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling result on the official website-- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates will be required to login to the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling portal to check the seat allotment result. APSCHE has allotted seats on the basis of the choices of course and colleges filled by the students.

How To Check AP EAPCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result

  • Go to the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Allotment of Seats Phase-1 : 12-11-2021’ (link will be live once the result is out)
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Login with the asked credentials
  • Submit and access the seat allotment AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment result

Students who are allotted seats through the first round of counselling will be required to download the seat allotment letter and report through the self-reporting system on the website. Candidates will have to report to the allotted college as well within the stipulated time.

AP EAMCET 2021 qualified candidates will get admission in various Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the colleges of Andhra Pradesh including:

Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering

Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology

Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College

Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology

Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology

Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College

AP EAPCET 2021
