  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling To Begin From November 8

AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling To Begin From November 8

APSCHE will begin the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling 2021 process for category B students from November 8.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 6:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Begins
AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: Option Entry Window Closes Today; Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Starts Tomorrow
AP EAPCET 2021 Option Entry Starts; Steps Here
AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 Counselling Begins; Here’s Direct Link, How To Apply
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Counselling 2021 Begins Today; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling To Begin From November 8
AP EAPCET counselling process for category B students will begin from November 8
New Delhi:

APSCHE will begin the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling process for category B students from November 8. Eligible students who did not appear or qualify the JEE Main and AP EAPCET and want admission to BS, BTech or Pharmacy courses can register for selling though the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in. This is to be mentioned that this admission process for non - NRI quota seats.

Latest: Your APEAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here  | 

Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank. Click Here

In a communique posted on the official website, APSCHE stated: "The eligible candidates are informed to participate in web counseling for the seats available in Private Engineering Colleges and Private Pharmacy colleges for the seats of Category-B Non-NRI quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22."

As per the AP EAMCET counselling schedule, registration and online verification of the documents will begin from November 8 and will continue till November 11. While the online verification of uploaded certificates at the respective helpline centers will start from November 9 to November 12.

Students will be allowed to exercise web options through their registered login ID from November 15 to November 17. Candidates can make changes to the filled options on November 18 only.

APSCHE will allot seats on the basis of the options filled by the candidates on November 22.

Candidates will have to self- report as well as reporting at the designated college from November 22 onwards.

AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling: Required Documents

1) JEE Main rank card (if qualified)

2) AP EAPCET 2021 rank card (if qualified)

3) Memorandum of marks (inter or equivalent)

4) Date of birth certificate

5) Transfer Certificate

6) Educational certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate or its equivalent

7) Integrated community certificate (if required)

Click here for more Education News
AP EAPCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Releases OMR Sheet For Term 1 2021 Board Exams; Check How To Fill
CBSE Releases OMR Sheet For Term 1 2021 Board Exams; Check How To Fill
CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
CSAB NEUT 2021 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Begins
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Begins
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses
NTA Releases DUET PG Scorecard For 21 More Courses
13 IIT Patna Professors Got Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% List Of Scientists
13 IIT Patna Professors Got Featured In Stanford University's Top 2% List Of Scientists
.......................... Advertisement ..........................