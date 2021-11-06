AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling To Begin From November 8

AP EAPCET counselling process for category B students will begin from November 8

APSCHE will begin the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling process for category B students from November 8. Eligible students who did not appear or qualify the JEE Main and AP EAPCET and want admission to BS, BTech or Pharmacy courses can register for selling though the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in. This is to be mentioned that this admission process for non - NRI quota seats.

In a communique posted on the official website, APSCHE stated: "The eligible candidates are informed to participate in web counseling for the seats available in Private Engineering Colleges and Private Pharmacy colleges for the seats of Category-B Non-NRI quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22."

As per the AP EAMCET counselling schedule, registration and online verification of the documents will begin from November 8 and will continue till November 11. While the online verification of uploaded certificates at the respective helpline centers will start from November 9 to November 12.

Students will be allowed to exercise web options through their registered login ID from November 15 to November 17. Candidates can make changes to the filled options on November 18 only.

APSCHE will allot seats on the basis of the options filled by the candidates on November 22.

Candidates will have to self- report as well as reporting at the designated college from November 22 onwards.

AP EAPCET 2021 Category B Counselling: Required Documents

1) JEE Main rank card (if qualified)

2) AP EAPCET 2021 rank card (if qualified)

3) Memorandum of marks (inter or equivalent)

4) Date of birth certificate

5) Transfer Certificate

6) Educational certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate or its equivalent

7) Integrated community certificate (if required)