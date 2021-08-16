AP EAPCET 2021 Begins On August 19, Important Points For Students

AP EAPCET 2021: Important points for exam day

AP EAPCET 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25. The admit cards for AP EAPCET 2021 exam were released on August 12. Students can download their admit card using their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Students will be required to carry their admit cards along with the valid identity proof to the allotted examination center. Students who have registered for the examination should read all the exam day guidelines mentioned in the admit card.

AP EAPCET 2021: Important Points

Here are some important AP EAPCET 2021 engineering exam day guidelines that you should not miss:

To minimize any last-minute rush, students must arrive at their designated AP EAPCET exam centers two hours prior to the start of the exam.

At the exam centers, students must bring their AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket as well as valid picture ID evidence.

Students must also bring the completed online AP EAMCET 2021 application form, along with a current color photograph duly affixed and attested by a Gazetted Officer (or) Principal of the College where they completed their qualifying examination.

Throughout the AP EAPCET 2021 exam, students must adhere to social distancing and all COVID-19 rules.

At the entrance to the exam centers, students’ temperatures will be checked.

Mobile phones, pagers, calculators, and other electronic devices will not be permitted inside the AP EAMCET examination center.

It is compulsory for the students to wear face masks.

AP EAMCET or EAPCET 2021 will be conducted as an online exam of 3 hours having 160 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be segmented into three sections- physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Students will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.