AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Registration Begins From October 25

AP EAPCET counselling schedule released

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling dates have been announced. Previously known as AP EAMCET, the AP EAPCET counselling will be held online and the registration and fee payment will begin on October 25 and will continue till October 30. Classes are scheduled to begin from November 15.

As per AP EAPCET 2021 dates, students will be required to verify the certificates between October 26 and October 30. Along with the online certificate verification, the AP EAPCET administering body will provide the students with an option to verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

The AP EAPCET option entry will start on November 1 and end on November 5. The applicants can also edit and modify their web options from November 1 to November 6. Seat allotment against final submission will be released on November 10.

AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Students will be required to report at the institute and take admission between November 10 and November 15.

AP EAPCET Counselling Schedule