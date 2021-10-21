  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Registration Begins From October 25

AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Registration Begins From October 25

AP EAPCET 2021 Counselling: Previously known as AP EAMCET, the AP EAPCET counselling will be held online and the registration and fee payment will begin on October 25 and will continue till October 30.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2021 7:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAPCET Counselling Date 2021 Soon; Key Points For Students
AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Soon; Details On Counselling Process, Participating Institutions
AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture Result Out; Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET Agriculture Result Today; Know Where To Check
AP EAMCET 2021 Result (OUT) LIVE: Results Declared; Official Website, Direct Link, Toppers
AP EAMCET 2021: Koyi Sree Nikhil Tops In Engineering Stream
AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Registration Begins From October 25
AP EAPCET counselling schedule released
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling dates have been announced. Previously known as AP EAMCET, the AP EAPCET counselling will be held online and the registration and fee payment will begin on October 25 and will continue till October 30. Classes are scheduled to begin from November 15.

Latest: Your APEAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here  | 

Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank. Click Here

As per AP EAPCET 2021 dates, students will be required to verify the certificates between October 26 and October 30. Along with the online certificate verification, the AP EAPCET administering body will provide the students with an option to verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

The AP EAPCET option entry will start on November 1 and end on November 5. The applicants can also edit and modify their web options from November 1 to November 6. Seat allotment against final submission will be released on November 10.

AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Students will be required to report at the institute and take admission between November 10 and November 15.

AP EAPCET Counselling Schedule

Events

Dates

Registrations and Fee Payment

October 25 to 30

Certificate Verification

October 26 to 30

Option Entry

November 1 to 5

Correction Of Web Options, Final Submission

November 1 to 6

Seat Allotment

November 10

Reporting and Admission

November 10-15

Start of Classes

November 15

Click here for more Education News
AP EAPCET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2021 On November 28; Exam Syllabus, Preparation Tips
CAT 2021 On November 28; Exam Syllabus, Preparation Tips
Karnataka PGCET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens
Karnataka PGCET 2021: Application Correction Window Opens
NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu
NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Tamil Nadu
TS CPGET Result 2021 Declared By Osmania University; Direct Link
TS CPGET Result 2021 Declared By Osmania University; Direct Link
IIM Udaipur Begins Application For PG Diploma In Business Administration For Executives
IIM Udaipur Begins Application For PG Diploma In Business Administration For Executives
.......................... Advertisement ..........................