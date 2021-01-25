Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET Web Counselling 2020 Round 2 Allotment Result Today At Apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET 2020 second phase seat allotment result will be released today, January 25. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce AP EAMCET second counselling seat allotment result on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in, after 6 pm. “Site is under preparation for the allotment process,” a notification on the official website reads. The authorities had previously asked candidates to enter their preferred options for the second round of counselling. Candidates who entered their options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

EAMCET seat allotment is subject to a candidate’s choice of options, depending upon the number of vacancies available in a college and in a course for his or her sex, area, and category.

“If vacancy is not available in Option.No.1, Option.No.2 will be considered for allotment, if vacancy is also not available in Option. No.2, Option. No.3 will be considered for allotment and so on,” APSCHE had said.

How To Download AP EAMCET Allotment Order 2020 (Phase 2)

Go to the official website – apeamcet.nic.in

Click on the AP EAMCET second allotment result link

A PDF file with allotment details will be displayed on the screen

Check AP EAMCET phase 2 allotment result.

Download and save the PDF file for future reference

Students are required to download their provisional seat allotment letter from the website and carry it along with other necessary documents while reporting to the institute.

Check the list of documents required

Meanwhile, AP ICET counselling 2020 will begin from today. The detailed schedule is available at apicet.nic.in.