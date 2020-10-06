AP EAMCET Special Exams Tomorrow For Students Who Were COVID-19 Positive In September

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada has allowed the aspirants of AP EAMCET 2020 who were on quarantine during the exam dates to take the exam tomorrow. AP EAMCET was held between September 17 and September 25. The students were provided with the opportunity to reapply for the special EAMCET exams before September 30. JNTU has released the AP EAMCET special exams admit cards at the official website sche.ap.gov.in. To access the admit cards of the special exams held for the COVID-19 positive students, aspirants can use their registration numbers or mobile numbers, qualifying examination hall ticket numbers and candidate’s registered mobile numbers.

JNTU had decided to give another chance to candidates who were unable to appear in AP EAMCET 2020 examination due to being infected by COVID-19. AP EAMCET 2020 was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

AP EAMCET Special Exam Admit Cards