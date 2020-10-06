  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET Special Exams Tomorrow For Students Who Were COVID-19 Positive In September

AP EAMCET Special Exams Tomorrow For Students Who Were COVID-19 Positive In September

AP EAMCET 2020: The COVID-19 positive students who were unable to take the AP EAMCET between September 17 to September 25, can take the exams tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 5:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAMCET 2020 Result To Be Declared Soon; Know How To Download Scorecard
AP EAMCET Answer Key 2020 Released; Know How To Download
AP EAMCET Marks Declaration Form 2020 Released; Check Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
AP EAMCET 2020: Application Deadline For 5 Andhra Pradesh CET Exams Extended
AP EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released At Sche.ap.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
AP EAMCET Special Exams Tomorrow For Students Who Were COVID-19 Positive In September
AP EAMCET Special Exams Tomorrow For Students Who Were COVID-19 Positive In September
New Delhi:

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada has allowed the aspirants of AP EAMCET 2020 who were on quarantine during the exam dates to take the exam tomorrow. AP EAMCET was held between September 17 and September 25. The students were provided with the opportunity to reapply for the special EAMCET exams before September 30. JNTU has released the AP EAMCET special exams admit cards at the official website sche.ap.gov.in. To access the admit cards of the special exams held for the COVID-19 positive students, aspirants can use their registration numbers or mobile numbers, qualifying examination hall ticket numbers and candidate’s registered mobile numbers.

JNTU had decided to give another chance to candidates who were unable to appear in AP EAMCET 2020 examination due to being infected by COVID-19. AP EAMCET 2020 was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

AP EAMCET Special Exam Admit Cards

  • Visit AP EAMCET 2020 website at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

  • Click on the link to ‘Download hall ticket’ specifying special examination to COVID positive students

  • Enter the registration number/ mobile number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and registered mobile number

  • Click ‘Download hall ticket’ button

  • Access the AP EAMCET special exam hall ticket 2020

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Revamping Infra To Meet COVID-19 Norms To Scheduling Classes, Schools Prepare To Reopen
Revamping Infra To Meet COVID-19 Norms To Scheduling Classes, Schools Prepare To Reopen
TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced; Direct Link And Toppers’ List Here
Live | TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Announced; Direct Link And Toppers’ List Here
TS EAMCET Result 2020: Hyderabad's Sai Teja Varanasi Tops
TS EAMCET Result 2020: Hyderabad's Sai Teja Varanasi Tops
TS EAMCET Results Out At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Starts From October 9
TS EAMCET Results Out At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Counselling Starts From October 9
Maharashtra Hotel Management CET Admit Card Released; Exam On October 10
Maharashtra Hotel Management CET Admit Card Released; Exam On October 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................