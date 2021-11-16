  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: Students Want Clarity Regarding Result Date

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: Students Want Clarity Regarding Result Date

“All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 16-11-2021,” a statement on the AP EAPCET official website reads.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 3:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

With the authorities yet to announce the list, students have expressed their concerns on social media with #apeapcet2021seatallotment

AP EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Date And Time: Students who appeared in the AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021 have requested the authorities to give clarity about when the seat allotment list will be released. As per the latest notification, AP EAMCET seat allotment result will be announced today, November 16. The results have been postponed three times by the authorities. Originally, AP EAMCET allotment order was scheduled to be published on November 10 which was postponed till November 12. Later, the authorities postponed it again to November 15 and now, to November 16.

With the authorities yet to announce the list, students have expressed their concerns on social media with #apeapcet2021seatallotment. Here’s what they are saying:

When released, the allotment list will be available on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/. Selected candidates will be required to report online and after that, physically at the allotted institutions and confirm their admissions.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the authorities said.

