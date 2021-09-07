AP EAMCET Results 2021 Tomorrow; Here’s Where, How To Check

AP EAPCET result 2021 will be declared tomorrow at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

The AP EAPCET results 2021 will be released tomorrow, September 8 at 10:30 am. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), which administers Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) previously AP EAMCET, will declare the results at sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Students will obtain AP EAMCET normalised scores. The entrance exam was conducted on multiple shifts for different papers in August 2021. To avoid the possibility that students will compare the difficulty level of question papers, the authorities will use the normalisation formula to arrive at the scores.

AP EAMCET Result 2021: Where To Check

The APSCHE website will host the AP EAMCET result. The official website to check the results -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

How To Check AP EAMCET Result 2021

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET Click on the designated result link Insert login credentials Submit and access AP EAMCET 2021 result

Although the AP EAMCET result will be released tomorrow in online mode, the score cards of AP EAMCET, or the rank cards will be released later. AP EAPCET counselling has been scheduled to start from September 18. Last year, AP EAMCET results were declared on October 10 and the rank cards were released on October 14.

To be considered for ranking, students will be required to score at least 25 per cent marks. However, there exist no minimum qualification criteria for students belonging to reserved categories.