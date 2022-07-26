AP EAMCET Result 2022: Boya Haren Satvik Tops In Engineering; Check Merit List

Meet the EAMCET toppers

AP EAMCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result 2022 has been declared today, July 26, the pass percentage in Engineering stream touched 89.12 per cent. Out of 1.94 lakh (1,94,752) applicants who appeared, 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) passed from the engineering stream.

Boya Haren Satvik has topped from the Engineering stream securing 158.62 marks, while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy secured rank 1 in the Agriculture stream with 155.07 marks. The toppers in the Engineering stream are all male candidates.

Candidates can now check and download the AP EAMCET 2022 result through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students will need their registration and hall ticket number to download the result. The AP EAMCET Results will also be available on manabadi portal- manabadi.co.in.

AP EAMCET Result 2022: Engineering Toppers

Toppers Marks Boya Haren Satvik 158.62 Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy 158.55 Menda Himavamsi 157.93 Trasula Umesh Kartikeya 1576.79 Ganji Srinath 155.88 Jasthi Yaswant 154.80 Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya 153.44 Valavala Charan Teja 153 Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti 152.86 Nutakki Rithik 152.51





AP EAMCET Result 2022: Agriculture Toppers

Toppers Marks Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy 155.07 Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja 154.37 Aasu Hindu 153.96 Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy 150 Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta 149.11 Chilaka Pardender Ajay 148.87 VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty 148.86 Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy 148.77 Samala Satvik Reddy 148.23





Over 3 lakh candidates appeared in the EAPCET exam which was held from July 4 to 8. The EAPCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy science at the institutions in Andhra Pradesh.