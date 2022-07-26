  • Home
AP EAMCET Result 2022 has been declared today at 11 am. Boya Haren Satvik has topped the Engineering stream securing 158.62 marks. Check the result through the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 26, 2022 2:30 pm IST
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Boya Haren Satvik Tops In Engineering; Check Merit List
Meet the EAMCET toppers

AP EAMCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result 2022 has been declared today, July 26, the pass percentage in Engineering stream touched 89.12 per cent. Out of 1.94 lakh (1,94,752) applicants who appeared, 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) passed from the engineering stream.

Latest:  Try AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: AP EAMCET 2022 Cut-Offs. Check Now
Browse: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP EAMCET 2022 Score. Check Now
Boya Haren Satvik has topped from the Engineering stream securing 158.62 marks, while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy secured rank 1 in the Agriculture stream with 155.07 marks. The toppers in the Engineering stream are all male candidates.

Candidates can now check and download the AP EAMCET 2022 result through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students will need their registration and hall ticket number to download the result. The AP EAMCET Results will also be available on manabadi portal- manabadi.co.in.

AP EAMCET Result 2022: Engineering Toppers

Toppers

Marks

Boya Haren Satvik

158.62

Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy

158.55

Menda Himavamsi

157.93

Trasula Umesh Kartikeya

1576.79

Ganji Srinath

155.88

Jasthi Yaswant

154.80

Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

153.44

Valavala Charan Teja

153

Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti

152.86

Nutakki Rithik

152.51


AP EAMCET Result 2022: Agriculture Toppers

Toppers

Marks

Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy

155.07

Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja

154.37

Aasu Hindu

153.96

Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy

150

Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta

149.11

Chilaka Pardender Ajay

148.87

VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty

148.86

Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy

148.77

Samala Satvik Reddy

148.23


Over 3 lakh candidates appeared in the EAPCET exam which was held from July 4 to 8. The EAPCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy science at the institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

