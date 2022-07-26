AP EAMCET Result 2022: Boya Haren Satvik Tops In Engineering; Check Merit List
AP EAMCET Result 2022 has been declared today at 11 am. Boya Haren Satvik has topped the Engineering stream securing 158.62 marks. Check the result through the official website-- sche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) result 2022 has been declared today, July 26, the pass percentage in Engineering stream touched 89.12 per cent. Out of 1.94 lakh (1,94,752) applicants who appeared, 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) passed from the engineering stream.
Boya Haren Satvik has topped from the Engineering stream securing 158.62 marks, while Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy secured rank 1 in the Agriculture stream with 155.07 marks. The toppers in the Engineering stream are all male candidates.
Candidates can now check and download the AP EAMCET 2022 result through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students will need their registration and hall ticket number to download the result. The AP EAMCET Results will also be available on manabadi portal- manabadi.co.in.
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Engineering Toppers
Toppers
Marks
Boya Haren Satvik
158.62
Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy
158.55
Menda Himavamsi
157.93
Trasula Umesh Kartikeya
1576.79
Ganji Srinath
155.88
Jasthi Yaswant
154.80
Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya
153.44
Valavala Charan Teja
153
Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti
152.86
Nutakki Rithik
152.51
AP EAMCET Result 2022: Agriculture Toppers
Toppers
Marks
Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy
155.07
Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja
154.37
Aasu Hindu
153.96
Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy
150
Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta
149.11
Chilaka Pardender Ajay
148.87
VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty
148.86
Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy
148.77
Samala Satvik Reddy
148.23
Over 3 lakh candidates appeared in the EAPCET exam which was held from July 4 to 8. The EAPCET examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy science at the institutions in Andhra Pradesh.