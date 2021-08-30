Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET Result 2021 are expected to be released soon

The AP EAMCET results 2021 will be declared soon. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination will be able to check Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) results 2021 on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in, as soon as the results are announced. The AP EAMCET result date and time has not been confirmed by the authorities yet. The AP EAMCET results 2021 will likely be released in an official press conference first and candidates, after the press conference ends, will be able to check their results from the official website through their login credentials.

Recommended: Know your college admission chances in Engineering Colleges as per your expected AP EAMCET Rank. Click Here

Besides the official site, the AP EAMCET result 2021 will also be available at careers360.com. To download AP EAMCET result 2021 through the Careers360 website, candidates must register using the EAMCET hall ticket number, name and mobile number.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), organises the EAMCET 2021 exam for admission into various professional programmes offered in Andhra Pradesh’s universities and private colleges.

The AP EAMCET 2021 rank card will be made available on the official site a week after the declaration of AP EAMCET result 2021. The detailed schedule of EAMCET counselling can be also expected to be released along with the results.

Steps To Download AP EAMCET Result 2021

To download AP EAMCET result 2021 from the official site, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet, candidates must follow the instructions given below:

Once the EAMCET results 2021 are out, visit the official website or Careers360 direct link given above.

Now, on the homepage, click on the EAMCET Results 2021 direct link.

Enter your login credentials.

Download the AP EAMCET result 2021 and keep it safe for future needs.

AP EAMCET Results 2021

The AP EAMCET result 2021 will have a mention of the candidate’s name, date of birth, parents’ name, total marks, rank, and qualifying status. The AP EAMCET rank list will be prepared based on two factors -- normalised score obtained in the EAMCET exam and candidate’s Class 12 board exam scores.

The AP EAMCET 2021 normalised score will carry 75% weightage, and the Class 12 final exam marks will carry 25% weightage.