APSCHE or Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET result 2021. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET result on the official website of the Council, sche.ap.gov.in. Out of the total number of candidates who had appeared for the Engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2021 examination, 80.62% of students have passed. According to the information shared by the Education Minister Dr. Audimulapu Suresh Garu, as many as 1,66,460 students had appeared for the examination out of whom 1,34,205 have qualified.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET), which is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE, is a state-level entrance examination held for admissions to various undergraduate courses offered in technological institutes across Andhra Pradesh.

The Council will soon release the counselling schedule.

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: Important Points

Candidates will be ranked based on the EAMCET normalized marks (75% weightage) and 10+2 (25% weightage) in the order of merit.

The rank obtained in AP EAMCET 2021 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2021-2022 only.

Rank card must be downloaded from the website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at AP EAMCET 2021 by any candidate claiming as SC/ST category will be cancelled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission to any course of study in any participating university or institution.

AP EAMCET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-Technology, BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Ag), BSc (Hort), BVSc and AH or BFSc and B Pharmacy, Pharma D courses offered by institutes in Andhra Pradesh. The examination for PCM, PCB, and PCMB groups was conducted in separate ways.