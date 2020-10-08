Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET Result Date And Time: AP EAMCET results 2020 will be announced tomorrow, October 9, at sche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Result 2020: The AP EAMCET results will be announced tomorrow, October 9, 2020. Candidates will be able to check Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) results 2020 on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET result date and time has been confirmed by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Suresh A. The AP EAMCET results are expected to be announced in an official press conference and candidates, after the end of the press conference, will be able to check their results from the official website using their login credentials.

Alternatively, AP EAMCET result 2020 will also be available at careers360.com. To check EAMCET result on the Careers360 website, candidates are required to register using EAMCET hall ticket number, name and mobile number.

How To Download AP EAMCET Result 2020

To download AP EAMCET result from sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet, follow the instructions mentioned below:

Once the results are announced, visit the official website. Click on the EAMCET Results 2020 link. Submit your login credentials. Download the AP EAMCET result 2020.

The authorities, on October 7, held a special exam of AP EAMCET for candidates who were COVID-19 positive. For other candidates, AP EAMCET was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), conducted the EAMCET 2020 for admission into various professional courses offered in the university and private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be available on the official website one week after the announcement of AP EAMCET 2020 result. The detailed schedule of EAMCET counselling can be expected to be released along with the result.