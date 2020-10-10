AP EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Soon At Sche.ap.gov.in; Scorecard, Cut Off, Counselling Schedule

AP EAMCET Result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, commonly known as AP EAMCET 2020, results will be announced today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada at 10 am. As many as 156899 candidates appeared for engineering paper AP EAMCET and 75834 for agriculture courses. JNTU also conducted special AP EAMCET exams on October 7 for students who were COVID-19 positive in September. A total of 97 corona positive candidates gave the AP EAMCET exam on Wednesday, October 7. The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be published on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov.in. The council had earlier released the AP EAMCET answer keys to let the aspirants calculate their scores and ascertain their possibility of selection. AP EAMCET, this year, is held for admission to around 1.5 lakh seats to various professional courses in the state’s university and private colleges. AP EAMCET 2020 was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and between September 23 and September 25 for Agriculture courses.

To Check AP EAMCET Result 2020