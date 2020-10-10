AP EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Result Soon At Sche.ap.gov.in; Scorecard, Cut Off, Counselling Schedule
AP EAMCET Result 2020: JNTU will release the AP EAMCET 2020 result today on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will be able to access their AP EAMCET results, score cards and the merit list today.
AP EAMCET Result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, commonly known as AP EAMCET 2020, results will be announced today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada at 10 am. As many as 156899 candidates appeared for engineering paper AP EAMCET and 75834 for agriculture courses. JNTU also conducted special AP EAMCET exams on October 7 for students who were COVID-19 positive in September. A total of 97 corona positive candidates gave the AP EAMCET exam on Wednesday, October 7. The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be published on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) -- sche.ap.gov.in. The council had earlier released the AP EAMCET answer keys to let the aspirants calculate their scores and ascertain their possibility of selection. AP EAMCET, this year, is held for admission to around 1.5 lakh seats to various professional courses in the state’s university and private colleges. AP EAMCET 2020 was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and between September 23 and September 25 for Agriculture courses.
To Check AP EAMCET Result 2020
The AP EAMCET result 2020 will be declared at a press conference. Students can check their AP EAMCET marks, AP EAMCET rank and AP EAMCET qualifying status on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in by entering their roll number and other login credentials.
AP EAMCET Results 2020: Exam Centres
The AP EAMCET entrance exams were conducted at 47 regional centres under 14 districts with the addition of 3 new AP EAMCET exam centres. Candidates were required to select two districts and three regional centres while filling out the application form of AP EAMCET 2020.
AP EAMCET Results 2020: Counselling
AP EAMCET 2020 candidates are shortlisted on the basis of AP EAMCET result, AP EAMCET cutoff and will be called to participate in AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process after the declaration of the result.
AP EAMCET Results 2020: Application form
The last date to submit AP EAMCET 2020 application form with a late fee of Rs 10,000 was September 5 and without late fee was June 15.
AP EAMCET Results 2020: Exam Dates
The AP EAMCET 2020 answer key was released on September 26. AP EAMCET 2020 exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 for Engineering and September 23 to 25 for Agriculture.
AP EAMCET Result 2020 Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET results 2020 will be declared today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada for the candidates who took the AP EAMCET entrance test. Check the AP EAMCET results on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.