AP EAMCET Result 2020: JNTU To Announce Results Today At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test results (AP EAMCET results 2020) will be announced today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada. Candidates who took the AP EAMCET entrance test for admission to various professional courses in the state’s university and private colleges can check their AP EAMCET results on the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

To access the AP EAMCET results 2020, candidates have to use their respective registration numbers and AP EAMCET hall ticket numbers.

AP EAMCET is conducted by JNTU on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP EAMCET (common entrance test) was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses. JNTU also held special AP EAMCET exams on October 7 for students who were unable to attend on these days due to being affected by COVID-19.

AP EAMCET Results 2020

Details including candidate’s name, date of birth, parents’ name, final marks, rank, and qualifying status will be mentioned on the AP EAMCET result 2020. The rank list of AP EAMCET will be prepared on the basis of two factors -- normalised score obtained in the EAMCET and candidate’s 10+2 board exam scores.

The AP EAMCET normalised score will carry 75 per cent weightage, while the Class 12 board exam scores will carry 25 per cent weightage. The AP EAMCET administering University, JNTU, had earlier released a marks declaration form for candidates to submit their 10+2 marks. The AP EAMCET results 2020 rank card will be valid only for the 2020-21 academic session.