AP EAMCET Result 2020 Delayed For A Day; To Be Released Tomorrow @Sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) will announce AP EAMCET results tomorrow, October 10, 2020. The EAMCET result date was confirmed by the state’s Education Minister Suresh A. However, due to technical glitches, the AP EAMCET Result 2020 has been delayed for a day, as per local reports.

The minister is likely to announce AP EAMCET results in a press conference. Candidates, after the official press conference, will be able to check Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) results on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. To check TS EAMCET result 2020 from the official website, candidates will be required to use their registration number and hall ticket number.

How To Download AP EAMCET Result 2020

After the official announcement, check AP EAMCET result from sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet, following these steps:

Once the results are announced, visit the official website of AP EAMCET- sche.ap.gov.in. Click on the EAMCET Results 2020 link. Submit your login credentials. Download the AP EAMCET result 2020.

On October 7, the authorities held a special exam of AP EAMCET for candidates who were COVID-19 positive. For other candidates, AP EAMCET was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

The preliminary answer key of EAMCET was released on September 26. Students were allowed to raise objections until September 28.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), on behalf of state’s Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), conducted the EAMCET 2020 for admission to various professional courses offered in the university and private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be made available on the official website after one week after the announcement of results.