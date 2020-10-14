AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 To Be Released Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada is expected to release the AP EAMCET 2020 rank card today at the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Candidates can check AP EAMCET rank card 2020 by logging in with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. AP EAMCET engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 (Engineering) and September 23 to 25, 2020 (Agriculture).
AP EAMCET 2020 highlights the AP EAMCET ranks obtained by the candidates along with the marks scored. A copy of AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be required at the time of document verification, hence candidates are advised to download AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards at the earliest.
AP EAMCET 2020 result has been announced on October 10. This year, around 3 lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exam. In engineering paper, 84.78% candidates qualified this year while 91.77% candidates qualified in agriculture paper. This year, AP EAMCET 2020 qualifying percentage has risen.
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: How to download
Follow these steps to download the AP EAMCET 2020 rank card:
Step 1: Go the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET
Step 2: Click on “Rank Card” link.
Step 3: Login with AP EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on “View Rank Card”.
Step 5: AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the AP EAMCET rank card and take a print out for future reference.
How are AP EAMCET ranks determined
AP EAMCET ranks are assigned in order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the marks secured in AP EAMCET 2020 and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry of 10+2 examination.
AP EAMCET 2020 Toppers: Engineering Rank List
Rank 1- Vavillapalli Sainath
Rank 2- Kumar Satyam
Rank 3- Gangula Bhvan Reddy
Rank 4- Mlihit Reddy
Rank 5- Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy
Rank 6- Kusumu pusi sri raja datta
Rank 7- Sai Teja Varanasi
Rank 8- Hardik Rajpal
Rank 9- Kottha Kota Krishna Sai
Rank 10- Landa Jitendra
AP EAMCET 2020 Toppers: Agriculture Rank List
Rank 1- Gutthi Chaitanya Sindhu
Rank 2- Lakshmi
Rank 3- Manoj Kumar
Rank 4- Darshi Vishnu sai
Rank 5- Avula Subhang
Rank 6- Sigigiri Havish reddy
Rank 7- Erragudi Likhita
Rank 8- Jada Venkata Vinay
Rank 9- Sobhanuru Nitin
Rank 10- Revanth Murikipudi