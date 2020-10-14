AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 To Be Released Today @ Sche.ap.gov.in

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada is expected to release the AP EAMCET 2020 rank card today at the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Candidates can check AP EAMCET rank card 2020 by logging in with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. AP EAMCET engineering exam was held from September 17 to 18 and 21 to 23 (Engineering) and September 23 to 25, 2020 (Agriculture).

AP EAMCET 2020 highlights the AP EAMCET ranks obtained by the candidates along with the marks scored. A copy of AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be required at the time of document verification, hence candidates are advised to download AP EAMCET 2020 rank cards at the earliest.

AP EAMCET 2020 result has been announced on October 10. This year, around 3 lakh students took the AP EAMCET 2020 exam. In engineering paper, 84.78% candidates qualified this year while 91.77% candidates qualified in agriculture paper. This year, AP EAMCET 2020 qualifying percentage has risen.

AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: How to download

Follow these steps to download the AP EAMCET 2020 rank card:

Step 1: Go the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Step 2: Click on “Rank Card” link.

Step 3: Login with AP EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on “View Rank Card”.

Step 5: AP EAMCET 2020 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the AP EAMCET rank card and take a print out for future reference.

How are AP EAMCET ranks determined

AP EAMCET ranks are assigned in order of merit on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the marks secured in AP EAMCET 2020 and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry of 10+2 examination.

AP EAMCET 2020 Toppers: Engineering Rank List





Rank 1- Vavillapalli Sainath

Rank 2- Kumar Satyam

Rank 3- Gangula Bhvan Reddy

Rank 4- Mlihit Reddy

Rank 5- Chagari Kaushal Kumar Reddy

Rank 6- Kusumu pusi sri raja datta

Rank 7- Sai Teja Varanasi

Rank 8- Hardik Rajpal

Rank 9- Kottha Kota Krishna Sai

Rank 10- Landa Jitendra





AP EAMCET 2020 Toppers: Agriculture Rank List





Rank 1- Gutthi Chaitanya Sindhu

Rank 2- Lakshmi

Rank 3- Manoj Kumar

Rank 4- Darshi Vishnu sai

Rank 5- Avula Subhang

Rank 6- Sigigiri Havish reddy

Rank 7- Erragudi Likhita

Rank 8- Jada Venkata Vinay

Rank 9- Sobhanuru Nitin

Rank 10- Revanth Murikipudi