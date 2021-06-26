AP EAMCET application form to be released today

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, is scheduled to release the AP EAPCET application forms today, however, as the website is still not live, uncertainty looms large. The application process will commence on the official site of APSCHE on apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET 2021 notification, which was to be released on June 24, is still pending.

Recommended: Attempt AP EAMCET Free Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

As per the official AP EAPCET schedule released earlier, the exam is slated to be conducted from August 19 to 25 in online mode. Now that the AP SSC and Inter exams 2021 stand cancelled, the university is also expected to postpone the AP EAPCET 2021 exam. The examination, now known as EAPCET, was earlier named EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test).

The applications will be accepted from June 26 to July 25 without a penalty fee, the official update said.

Candidates can pay Rs 500 fine from July 26 to August 5, and a Rs 1000 late fee from August 6 to 10. Rs 5000 late fee will be applicable from August 11 to 15, and applications will be accepted from August 16 to 18 with a penalty fee of Rs 10,000.

The AP EAMCET exam is conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

To be eligible for the examination, the candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognized school/college and board with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry as the main subjects or should have passed the Diploma examination in Engineering conducted by the state of technical education and training.

AP EAMCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.