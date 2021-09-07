AP EAMCET Marks Vs Rank 2021: Check Details On Result, Score Cards

AP EAMCET results tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test result (AP EAPCET result) 2021, previously known as AP EAMCET, will be announced tomorrow, September 8 at 10:30 am. The exam conducting body will also release the rank list of AP EAMCET 2021 along with the result. AP EAPCET scores will be normalised to derive the AP EAMCET result.

The entrance exam was conducted on multiple shifts for different papers between August 19 and August 25. According to reports, as many as 1,66,460 students have appeared for AP EAPCET 2021. To avoid the possibility that students will compare the difficulty level of question papers, the exam administering body will use the normalisation formula to arrive at the scores.

What Is AP EAMCET Marks Vs Rank 2021

AP EAMCET marks vs ranks analysis 2021 will be known as soon as they are released by the exam conducting bodies. Unlike previous years, the rule of providing 25 per cent weightage to intermediate scores has been removed this year, thus, the AP EAMCET marks vs rank 2021 will also differ from previous years. Rank obtained in AP EAPCET 2021 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2021-2022 only.

Although the AP EAMCET result will be released tomorrow in online mode, the score cards of AP EAMCET, or the rank cards will be released later. AP EAPCET counselling has been scheduled to start from September 18. Last year, AP EAMCET results were declared on October 10 and the rank cards were released on October 14.

How To Check AP EAPCET Result

Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Click on the designated result link

Insert login credentials

Submit and access AP EAMCET 2021 result

To be considered for ranking, students who have taken the AP EAPCET 2021 between August 19 and August 25 will be required to score at least 25 per cent marks. However, there exist no minimum qualification criteria for students belonging to reserved categories.