  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Postpones All Common Entrance Tests In View Of COVID- 19

Andhra Postpones All Common Entrance Tests In View Of COVID- 19

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to put off all Common Entrance Tests (CET) for admission into various professional and higher education courses in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 7:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Releases Revised Dates For Various CET's
AP EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended
AP EAMCET 2020 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Postponed
AP EAMCET 2020 Application Process Begins; Exam In April
AP EAMCET 2019 Final Phase Counselling Process Starts Tomorrow
AP EAMCET Second Counselling Process Begins Online
Andhra Postpones All Common Entrance Tests In View Of COVID- 19
AP EAMCET, ICET, PGCET, LawCET, EdCET Postponed
Amaravati:

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to put off all Common Entrance Tests (CET) for admission into various professional and higher education courses in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation. "After a review of the situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that the CETs be postponed and, accordingly, we have decided to hold them in the third week of September. Fresh dates for these entrance examinations will be announced later," Education Minister A Suresh told reporters.

He pointed out that similar entrance examinations at the national level too were deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The AP government, through the State Council of Higher Education, conducts EAMCET, ICET, PGCET, LawCET, EdCET and other entrance examinations for admission into courses like engineering, medicine, agriculture, business administration, law and also various post-graduate degrees.

These CETs are normally conducted in the month of May, but because of COVID-19 the schedule got disturbed this year.

Meanwhile, SRM University, AP also announced on Monday that its Joint Engineering Entrance Exam for admission into B.Tech programmes has been cancelled.

"In the light of challenges posed by COVID-19, and taking into account the safety concerns of students and parents, SRM Institute of Science and Technology has cancelled the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam for B.Tech admissions 2020, that was planned in 127 Indian cities and five overseas centres in Dubai, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain and Kuwait. The B.Tech admissions will now be based on plus-two ntermediate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology," the University said in a release here.

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET B.Tech AP EAMCET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout AP EAMCET 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of AP EAMCET exam.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Knockout AP EAMCET JEE Main 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of AP EAMCET & JEE

₹ 14999/- ₹ 7999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
CBSE Result 2020 Live Updates: 88.78 Per Cent Pass In Class 12; 10th Result Expected Soon
Live | CBSE Result 2020 Live Updates: 88.78 Per Cent Pass In Class 12; 10th Result Expected Soon
CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Lakshadweep Has Best Pass Percentage; Bihar, The Lowest
CBSE Class 12 Result 2020: Lakshadweep Has Best Pass Percentage; Bihar, The Lowest
SRMJEEE 2020: SRM Institute Cancels Entrance Exam; Admission On Class 12 Marks
SRMJEEE 2020: SRM Institute Cancels Entrance Exam; Admission On Class 12 Marks
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Expected Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2020 Expected Soon @ Cbseresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC Results 2020: PUC 2nd Year Results Tomorrow @ Karresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC Results 2020: PUC 2nd Year Results Tomorrow @ Karresults.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................