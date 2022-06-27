  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download EAPCET Admit Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download EAPCET Admit Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: To download the Andhra Pradesh EAPCET admit card 2022, candidates need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 27, 2022 1:42 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAPCET 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace Andhra Pradesh CET
AP EAPCET 2022 Mock Test Link Activated At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Details Here
AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2022 Application Form Expected Soon At Sche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Exam To Be Held In May
AP EAMCET 2021 BiPC Counselling: Correction Of Web Options To End Today
AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling: BiPC Web Options Begin At Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download EAPCET Admit Card
AP EAMCET hall ticket 2022 out

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur has issued the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 hall ticket today, June 27. The admit card for AP EAMCET 2022 is available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To download the EAMCET hall ticket 2022, candidates need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Browse: AP EAMCET Sample Papers with Solutions. Download FREE!  | AP EAMCET Free Mock Test, Click here
Latest:  Boost your preparation for AP EAMCET, BITSAT & state level exams with Knockout packages Click Here
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET admit card 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: How To Download

  • Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Download hall ticket" link.
  • Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • The AP EAMCET admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

The AP EAPCET exam was earlier named as EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test). AP EAPCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAPCET 2022 exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 4 to July 8, whereas, entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy students will be held on July 11 and July 12, 2022. AP EAPCET will be conducted as a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live: PSEB To Announce Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
Live | Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Live: PSEB To Announce Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link, Websites
JEE Main 2022 Live: Shift 1 Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: Shift 1 Ends; Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Assam HS Result 2022: Four Students Share Top Rank In Assam HS; Check List Of Toppers
Assam HS Result 2022: Four Students Share Top Rank In Assam HS; Check List Of Toppers
Punjab Board To Declare 12th Result Today
Punjab Board To Declare 12th Result Today
Assam HS Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download AHSEC 12th Scorecard
Assam HS Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download AHSEC 12th Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................