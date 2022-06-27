AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download EAPCET Admit Card

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2022 out

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur has issued the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 hall ticket today, June 27. The admit card for AP EAMCET 2022 is available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To download the EAMCET hall ticket 2022, candidates need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET admit card 2022 consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Download hall ticket" link.

Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The AP EAMCET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

The AP EAPCET exam was earlier named as EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test). AP EAPCET is held for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses – BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes – offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAPCET 2022 exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 4 to July 8, whereas, entrance test for Agriculture and Pharmacy students will be held on July 11 and July 12, 2022. AP EAPCET will be conducted as a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges.