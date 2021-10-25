AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Counselling 2021 Begins Today; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET counselling 2021 registration begins today (representational)

AP EAPCET (or EAMCET) counselling 2021 for admission to undergraduate pharmacy, agriculture and engineering seats in colleges of Andhra Pradesh will start today, October 25. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can participate in the online counselling process. The last date to apply is October 30.

As per the schedule, certificate verification will be done from October 26 to 31. Certificates can be verified both online and offline.

Seat allotment list of round 1 will be published on November 10.

Here is the list of documents required for online counselling -

Rank card Hall ticket Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent) Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo) Transfer Certificate EWS certificate, if applicable Residence certificate in prescribed format for private candidates Andhra Pradesh residence certificate in prescribed format in case of non-local candidates Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC candidates Income certificate of parents for those who claim tuition fee reimbursement Local status certificate, if applicable

Here is the complete schedule for counselling -

AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Dates