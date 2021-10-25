AP EAMCET (EAPCET) Counselling 2021 Begins Today; Here’s Your Last-Minute Checklist
AP EAPCET (or EAMCET) counselling 2021 for admission to undergraduate pharmacy, agriculture and engineering seats in colleges of Andhra Pradesh will start today, October 25. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can participate in the online counselling process. The last date to apply is October 30.
As per the schedule, certificate verification will be done from October 26 to 31. Certificates can be verified both online and offline.
Seat allotment list of round 1 will be published on November 10.
Here is the list of documents required for online counselling -
Rank card
Hall ticket
Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)
Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate
Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
Transfer Certificate
EWS certificate, if applicable
Residence certificate in prescribed format for private candidates
Andhra Pradesh residence certificate in prescribed format in case of non-local candidates
Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC candidates
Income certificate of parents for those who claim tuition fee reimbursement
Local status certificate, if applicable
Here is the complete schedule for counselling -
AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Dates
Registrations and Fee Payment
October 25 to 30
Certificate Verification
October 26 to 31
Option Entry
November 1 to 5
Correction Of Web Options, Final Submission
November 6
Seat Allotment
November 10
Reporting and Admission
November 10-15
Start of Classes
November 15