AP EAMCET Counselling Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for AP EAMCET 2021 counselling.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for AP EAMCET 2021 counselling. Registration and fee payment will begin on October 25 and will continue till October 30. Classes for the fresh batch will begin on November 15.
Certificate verification will be done from October 26 to 30. Students can choose to verify their documents online or offline.
The option entry process will start on November 1 and end on November 5. Students will be allowed to edit and modify their web options from November 1 to November 6.
Round 1 seat allotment list will be released on November 10. Seat allotment will be based on the choice of options made by candidates. It will depend on the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.
Students will be required to report at the allotted institute for admission between November 10 and November 15.
Here is the complete schedule:
Events
Dates
Registrations and fee payment
October 25 to 30
Certificate verification
October 26 to 30
Option entry
November 1 to 5
Correction of web options, final submission
November 1 to 6
Seat allotment list
November 10
Reporting for admission
November 10-15
Start of classes
November 15