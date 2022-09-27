AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Self Reporting Process To Close Today; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com The EAMCET 2022 joining process started on September 23

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The last date for self-reporting of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET counseling 2022 is today, September 27. Candidates can exercise for self-reporting on the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in via available options.

The EAMCET 2022 joining process started on September 23 and will be concluded on September 27.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply For Self-Reporting

Visit the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in Click on 'self reporting' process on home page In the new login page, enter hall ticket number and date of birth Exercise required options Save and download, take a print out for further reference.

AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8 for the Engineering stream and from July 11 to 12 for the Agriculture and Medical stream. The EAMCET 2022 qualified candidates are eligible for the counselling process.