AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Self Reporting Process To Close Today; Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The EAMCET 2022 joining process will be concluded on September 27. Candidates can exercise for self-reporting on the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in via available options

Education | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 10:57 am IST

The EAMCET 2022 joining process started on September 23
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The last date for self-reporting of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET counseling 2022 is today, September 27. Candidates can exercise for self-reporting on the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in via available options.

The EAMCET 2022 joining process started on September 23 and will be concluded on September 27.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply For Self-Reporting

  1. Visit the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. Click on 'self reporting' process on home page
  3. In the new login page, enter hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Exercise required options
  5. Save and download, take a print out for further reference.

AP EAMCET 2022 was held from July 4 to July 8 for the Engineering stream and from July 11 to 12 for the Agriculture and Medical stream. The EAMCET 2022 qualified candidates are eligible for the counselling process.

