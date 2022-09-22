  • Home
  • Education
  • AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

Candidates can check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 22, 2022 2:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Begins Today At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Dates Of Option Entry Out; Complete Schedule Here
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Details Here
AP EAMCET 2022: Relaxation In Intermediate Exam Minimum Marks
AP EAPCET 2022: Counselling Registration Begins, Steps to Register
AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result today, September 22.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, September 22. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Latest:  Try AP EAMCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now
Don't Miss: AP EAMCET 2022 Cut-Offs. Check Now
Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

Following the announcement of the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment results, candidates will be required to self-join and report from September 23 to 27, 2022. Students who will apply after the deadline will not be eligible for further consideration. The seat allotment will be prepared on the basis of the web options filled by the candidates between September 13 and September 17, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the AP EAMCET 2022 link on the homepage.
  3. Then click on the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link on the new page that appears.
  4. Enter the login details and then click on submit.
  5. The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout of the seat allotment result for further reference.

The AP EAMCET 2022 exam was conducted from July 4 to July 8 for the Engineering stream and from July 11 to 12 for the Agriculture and Medical stream. Candidates who qualified for the AP EAMCET entrance exam are eligible for the counselling process.

Click here for more Education News
AP EAMCET allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Confers Degrees To MBBS, PG Students Of MAMC
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Confers Degrees To MBBS, PG Students Of MAMC
IIT Mandi Launches Skill Development Courses Under Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam Scheme
IIT Mandi Launches Skill Development Courses Under Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam Scheme
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Removes PG Medical Seats From Round 1 Seat Matrix
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
JAC Chandigarh Declares Round 1 Seat Allocation Result For Engineering, Architecture Programmes
JAC Chandigarh Declares Round 1 Seat Allocation Result For Engineering, Architecture Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................