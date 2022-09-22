AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

Image credit: Shutterstock APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling seat allotment result today, September 22.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, September 22. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Following the announcement of the AP EAMCET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment results, candidates will be required to self-join and report from September 23 to 27, 2022. Students who will apply after the deadline will not be eligible for further consideration. The seat allotment will be prepared on the basis of the web options filled by the candidates between September 13 and September 17, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the AP EAMCET 2022 link on the homepage. Then click on the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link on the new page that appears. Enter the login details and then click on submit. The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of the seat allotment result for further reference.

The AP EAMCET 2022 exam was conducted from July 4 to July 8 for the Engineering stream and from July 11 to 12 for the Agriculture and Medical stream. Candidates who qualified for the AP EAMCET entrance exam are eligible for the counselling process.