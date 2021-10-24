  • Home
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Online counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses through AP EAMCET 2021 (now AP EAPCET) will begin tomorrow, October 25.

Updated: Oct 24, 2021

AP EAMCET (EAPCET) counselling 2021 begins tomorrow (representational)
Online counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses through AP EAMCET 2021 (now AP EAPCET) will begin tomorrow, October 25. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can apply and pay the counselling fee up to October 30

Candidates can apply for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 using their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1,200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).

AP EAPCET Counselling Schedule

Events

Dates

Registrations and Fee Payment

October 25 to 30

Certificate Verification

October 26 to 31

Option Entry

November 1 to 5

Correction Of Web Options, Final Submission

November 6

Seat Allotment

November 10

Reporting and Admission

November 10-15

Start of Classes

November 15

AP EAMCET counselling process includes these steps -

  1. Registration and fee payment

  2. Online verification of certificates

  3. Web options entry

  4. Seat allotment result

  5. Reporting at allotted institutes

Students can verify their documents online. They can also verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

List of Documents

  1. AP EAMCET rank card

  2. Hall ticket

  3. Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)

  4. Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate

  5. Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)

  6. Transfer Certificate

  7. EWS certificate, if applicable

  8. Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination - Inter or its equivalent for private candidates

  9. Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in case of non-local candidates

  10. Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC candidates

  11. Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2017 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) for those who claim tuition fee reimbursement

  12. Local status certificate, if applicable

