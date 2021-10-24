AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock AP EAMCET (EAPCET) counselling 2021 begins tomorrow (representational)

Online counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses through AP EAMCET 2021 (now AP EAPCET) will begin tomorrow, October 25. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can apply and pay the counselling fee up to October 30

Candidates can apply for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 using their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1,200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).

AP EAPCET Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Registrations and Fee Payment October 25 to 30 Certificate Verification October 26 to 31 Option Entry November 1 to 5 Correction Of Web Options, Final Submission November 6 Seat Allotment November 10 Reporting and Admission November 10-15 Start of Classes November 15

AP EAMCET counselling process includes these steps -

Registration and fee payment Online verification of certificates Web options entry Seat allotment result Reporting at allotted institutes

Students can verify their documents online. They can also verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.

List of Documents