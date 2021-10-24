AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow
Online counselling for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses through AP EAMCET 2021 (now AP EAPCET) will begin tomorrow, October 25.
Candidates can apply for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 using their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The processing fee for web counseling is Rs 1,200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST).
AP EAPCET Counselling Schedule
Events
Dates
Registrations and Fee Payment
October 25 to 30
Certificate Verification
October 26 to 31
Option Entry
November 1 to 5
Correction Of Web Options, Final Submission
November 6
Seat Allotment
November 10
Reporting and Admission
November 10-15
Start of Classes
November 15
AP EAMCET counselling process includes these steps -
Registration and fee payment
Online verification of certificates
Web options entry
Seat allotment result
Reporting at allotted institutes
Students can verify their documents online. They can also verify their certificates at the help centres in government polytechnic colleges.
List of Documents
AP EAMCET rank card
Hall ticket
Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)
Study certificate from 6 to Intermediate
Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
Transfer Certificate
EWS certificate, if applicable
Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination - Inter or its equivalent for private candidates
Andhra Pradesh residence certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in case of non-local candidates
Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC candidates
Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after 01.01.2017 or White Ration card (candidate name and either of the parents name have to be reflected in the ration card) for those who claim tuition fee reimbursement
Local status certificate, if applicable