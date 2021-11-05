  • Home
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Starts

Web Options For AP EAMCET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) correction of web options and final submission will be held today, November 6.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 5, 2021 10:09 am IST

New Delhi:

The correction of web options for AP EAMCET 2021 has started. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), earlier AP EAMCET, correction of web options and final submission will be held today, November 6. Candidates will have to login at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET to correct the web-options and submit.

Seat allotment against final submission will be released on November 10. AP EAPCET seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s choice of options and will depend upon the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category or course of study.

Students will be required to report at the institute and take admission between November 10 and November 15.

AP EAPCET 2021 Option Entry Steps

  1. Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

  2. Click on the “EAPCET Option Entry” link.

  3. Enter AP EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

  4. Fill preferred choices of course and colleges.

  5. Lock the choices.

  6. Click on the “Submit” button.

The AP EAMCET participating institutes include: Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.

