AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Correction Of Web Options Begins

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) begins the correction of web options for AP EAPCET counselling 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 4:30 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) begins the correction of web options for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) counselling 2021 from today, November 6. Students can edit the previously filled options including list of colleges, courses and college codes through their login portals. AP EAMCET admit card number and date of birth will be required to access the student's portal.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: How To Edit Options

  • Visit the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

  • On the homepage, under forms section click on ‘web option’ link

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login window

  • Enter AP EAPCET hall ticket number and Date of Birth

  • Students can now change the previously filled options

Freezed options will not be changed and any request in regards to this will not be entertained.

APSCHE has stated on the website: “Candidates save the options and revisit the web option page to add/modify the options or to change the order of sequence before the last date. Data once freezed will not be given for edit under any circumstances. If the exercised options are saved and not freezed, last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats.”

Students who have qualified AP EAMCET 2021 will get admission in various Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses in the colleges of Andhra Pradesh including:

  • Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering

  • Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology

  • Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College

  • Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology

  • Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology

  • Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College

