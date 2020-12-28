AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Web Options Entry To Begin At Apeamcet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to activate the link to submit web options entry today, December 28, 2020. The AP EAMCET 2020 web option entry process will commence on the official website, apeamcet.nic.in. All candidates who participated in the web counselling process held from October 23 to November 3, 2020, can submit their AP EAMCET 2020 web options entry online.

The counselling was held for admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy programmes.

Candidates with rank 1 to 60,000 are eligible to participate in the web option entry process. The last date exercise the option is tomorrow, December 29.

All those candidates with ranks from 60,001 can submit their choices or preferences on December 30 and 31. The allotment will be uploaded on the website on January 3 after 6 pm.

"It is informed that Certificate verification will also be conducted as per the schedule along with option entry. The candidates who have paid processing fee online and eligibility status in the web portal as “not eligible” or eligible but wish to change the data can attend certificate verification during the following schedule. Candidates not attended counselling earlier under Special category are informed that the certificates verification will be conducted only on 29- 12-2020 at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada only," the official notice read.

AP EAMCET 2020 is the entrance exam held for admissions to various programmes on Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture in the state of Andra Pradesh. The AP EAMCET 2020 results had been announced on October 10. The rank card for AP EAMCET was released on October 14.