AP EAMCET 2020: APSCHE and DTE will begin the AP EAMCET counselling 2020 from October 23. This year, AP EAMCET counselling will be conducted in online mode.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 19, 2020 4:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 To Start From October 23
New Delhi:

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, will start the online AP EAMCET counselling process from October 23 for admission to undergraduate courses in the institutes of the state. Candidates who have qualified in the AP EAMCET exam will be able to register for the online web-based counselling at apeamcet.nic.in. The department has set different dates for the document verification process as per ranks of the candidates.

The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering programmes and between September 23 and September 25 for Agriculture programmes. The exam conducting body had already released the AP EAMCET results 2020 on October 10 and AP EAMCET rank card 2020 on October 14.

AP EAMCET 2020: Counselling

AP EAMCET Counselling process consists of document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting to the institute. DTE will allot the seats to the AP EAMCET qualified candidates on the basis of ranks obtained by them, choices filled and availability of seats.

Step 1: Registration, Uploading of Documents and Fee Payment

Step 2: Documents verification

Step 3: Choice Filling and Locking

Step 4: Seat Allotment

Step 5: Confirmation of Seat

Step 6: Reporting to Allotted College

AP EAMCET 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

  • SSC or its equivalent Mark sheet (Original or scanned copy)

  • Aadhaar Card (will be returned after verification)

  • Class 4 to Class 10 Study Certificate or Residence Certificate (If the candidates don’t have institutionalized education) or Residence Certificate of either of parents in AP for 10 years in case of non-local candidates

  • Income Certificate or white ration card (for claiming tuition fee reimbursement)

  • Caste Certificate (Issued by the competent authority in case of reserved category)

  • PH/CAP/NCC/Sport/Minority/Anglo-India Certificate (If applicable)

