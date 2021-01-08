AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Registration From January 11

The AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 round 2 schedule has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education( APSCHE) on the official website of AP EAMCET- apeamcet.nic.in. The second round registration process will commence from January 11, 2021, onwards.

All those candidates who did not pay the processing fee in the first round, would be asked to make the payment this from January 11 to January 13, 2021.

Additionally, the candidates who have not get their certificates verified during the first phase must attend certificates verification round in the second phase from any Help Line Center and exercise options as per the schedule, said the official notification.

On payment of the processing fee, Registration number and Login Id Number will be provided through SMS on the mobile number submitted at the time of filing the application to all such candidates whose certificate data has already been verified.

For candidates whose certificate data is still incomplete, a message will be sent to attend the certificates verification sessions at HLC.