AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins At Apeamcet.nic.in

AP EAMCET Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started option entry for the second round of EAMCET counselling 2020. Candidates who qualified in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) can now login to the official website, apeamcet.nic.in, to choose their options. The option entry window for the second round will be available till January 23. Candidates who enter their options within the given time will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

Candidates can enter options online, or download the manual option entry form from the EAMCET website. APSCHE has asked students to “give more number of options to avoid disappointment of not securing a seat”.

AP EAMCET web counselling 2020: Steps to enter options

Go to the official website of AP EAMCET counselling -- apeamcet.nic.in

Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ and register to generate login credentials

Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidates Login’

Key in your credentials, sign in and choose your options

Take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

AP EAMCET seat allotment will be subject to a candidate’s choice of options, depending upon the number of vacancies available in a college and in a course for his or her sex, area, and category.

“If vacancy is not available in Option.No.1, Option.No.2 will be considered for allotment, if vacancy is also not available in Option. No.2, Option. No.3 will be considered for allotment and so on,” an official statement said.

“The allotment will not proceed to the next rank candidate till the list of candidate's options is completely searched for availability of a seat,” the statement added.