AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Registration From Tomorrow; Know Eligibility Criteria

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the AP EAMCET counselling registration from tomorrow, October 23. Candidates who qualified the AP EAMCET exam can check the AP EAMCET counselling schedule on the official website. AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process includes registration, document verification at the assigned centres, choice filling and locking, online payment and allotment of seats.

It is to be noted that the candidates who shifted from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2014 to June 1, 2021, will have to produce a requisite certificate. AP EAMCET seat allotment 2020 is based on candidates; marks secured AP EAMCET exam.

AP EAMCET 2020- Admissions

AP EAMCET 2020 exam qualified candidates are eligible for admission to 143254 engineering seats. Out of these, 138972 seats are open for admission in private colleges. Through AP EAMCET 2020 counselling, admission to 70% seats in convenor quota and 30% in management quota will be given in private colleges. Also, EWS quota seats may be increased to reflect the remaining 10% seats.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 - Eligibility Criteria